Tsitsipas hit the shot of the year against Bergs



Zizou hit a shot that barely goes over the net



Stefanos reached over & slaps it away



He put every ounce of effort into not touching the net 😂



Zizou can’t believe it



Pure entertainment



pic.twitter.com/jm8TSvxYWi — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) January 15, 2024